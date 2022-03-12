Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Kikuchi, 30, became a free agent in November when he and the Seattle Mariners both declined to exercise options after he struggled over the second half of the 2021 season.

He was the Mariners' lone All-Star selection after a 6-4 start with a 3.48 ERA, but Kikuchi faltered in the second half of the season and had to be removed from the rotation during Seattle's push for a postseason spot. Kikuchi was 1-5 with a 5.98 ERA over his final 13 outings. In three of his final four starts, Kikuchi didn't last beyond three innings.

Kikuchi was 15-24 with a 4.97 ERA in 70 starts over three seasons with Seattle.

MLB Network first reported on the Blue Jays' agreement with Kikuchi.