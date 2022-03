CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox filled a hole at second base, agreeing to a deal with two-time All-Star Josh Harrison on Saturday.

MSM Sports, which represents Harrison, tweeted the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.

Harrison, 34, has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland. His arrival allows Leury Garcia to remain in a utility role.

Harrison is a career .274 hitter. He made All-Star teams in 2014 and 2017.

Harrison batted a combined .279 for Washington and Oakland last season. The Nationals traded him and catcher Yan Gomes to the Athletics prior to the July 30 deadline as part of a major shakeup in which they also dealt ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego.

The Nationals, recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak, dismantled its roster in a matter of 24 hours just before the calendar turned to August, and in doing so, parted with Harrison before he had a chance to play a full season. He appeared in 33 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and 90 in 2021 before the deal.

Harrison, who played college baseball at Cincinnati, was a sixth-round choice of the Chicago Cubs in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.