Reliever Brad Boxberger and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million deal for him to return to the club, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Boxberger, 33, can earn another $550,000 in performance bonuses.

The right-hander pitched in 71 games last season, going 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA. He had 83 strikeouts in 64⅔ innings.