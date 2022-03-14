Free-agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals have reached agreement on a one-year, $15 million deal, a source told ESPN's Enrique Rojas, confirming multiple reports.

The contract includes a mutual option for 2023; Cruz will earn $12 million in 2022 and will receive an additional $3 million if the club does not exercise the option.

A 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, Cruz struggled after a midseason trade from the Minnesota Twins to the Tampa Bay Rays last year, but still hit 32 homers to go along with 86 RBIs.

At the age of 41, he became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, passing David Ortiz (38 in 2016) and Darrell Evans (34 in 1987), who were both 40 when they hit the mark. It gave Cruz his eighth 30-homer season.

He has also played for the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers and hit at least 37 homers per season from 2014 through 2019. He belted a career-high 44 homers for the Seattle Mariners in 2015.

Cruz is a .277 hitter for his career, with 449 home runs and 1,238 RBIs. He also has plenty of playoff experience with 18 homers, 38 RBIs and a .979 OPS in 50 postseason games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.