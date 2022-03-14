Left-handed reliever Brad Hand and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hand, 31, pitched for the Nationals, Blue Jays and Mets last season, posting a 6-7 record with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves.

A three-time All-Star with 126 career saves, Hand was shipped to Toronto for catcher Riley Adams as part of a Washington teardown leading up to the trade deadline.

Hand struggled badly with the Blue Jays after arriving from Washington on July 29. He went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 appearances for Toronto and was designated for assignment. Hand gave up 10 runs (seven earned) and 13 hits -- including three homers -- over 8 2/3 innings with the Blue Jays.

The Mets claimed Hand and he made 16 appearances, pitching to a 2.70 ERA.