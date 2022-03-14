New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said his vehicle flipped three times when it was struck by a driver who ran a red light on Sunday.

Alonso, speaking Monday from spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, said he is fine and will participate in a full workout with the Mets on Tuesday.

"One [moment] I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and next thing I know I'm kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped-over car," Alonso told reporters. "Just really blessed to be here. Thankful nothing is wrong. Also thank you, Ford, for having great engineering."

The 27-year-old slugger is coming off a season in which he led the Mets in every major batting category: hits (147), home runs (37), RBIs (94), batting average (.262) and on-base percentage (.344).