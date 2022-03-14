Jacob deGrom plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract after this season but says it would be "really cool" to spend his entire career with the New York Mets.

DeGrom confirmed his plans Monday at spring training, making multiple references to the "business side" of baseball. The two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher will make $33.5 million this season and would make $30.5 million in 2023, when he can trigger the opt-out.

"I'm excited about this team," deGrom said. "I've said it before, (I) love being a Met -- think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career."

DeGrom won't negotiate with the Mets during this upcoming season, saying he doesn't want to be "a distraction" to a team with championship aspirations. The four-time All-Star emphasized that he plans to be in "constant contact" with owner Steve Cohen and the Mets' front office about a new deal after the season.

"That's the business side of baseball," he said. "As a player, you build in opt-outs -- that's the business side. But for me, I don't want that to be any distraction."

DeGrom also noted Monday that his pitching elbow, which forced him to miss the second half of last season, is fully healthy and that he expects to make 30-plus starts in 2022. Mets manager Buck Showalter later announced that deGrom would start Opening Day against the Washington Nationals on April 7.

DeGrom, 33, went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts last season but dealt with inflammation in his elbow and did not pitch after July 7. He will headline a revamped rotation that includes newcomers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.

"To see what ownership's doing and going and getting guys, this is gonna be an exciting place to be," deGrom said.