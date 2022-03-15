        <
          Andrew McCutchen, Milwaukee Brewers agree to deal, sources say

          8:15 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday, confirming a report by El Extrabase.

          McCutchen became a free agent when the Philadelphia Phillies declined a club option for the 2022 season in November.

          McCutchen had signed a $50 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in December 2018. With the option declined, he got a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary.

          McCutchen hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.