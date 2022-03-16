ATLANTA -- The Braves stayed busy in free agency Tuesday, adding former Tampa Bay right-hander Collin McHugh on a $10 million, two-year deal.

The deal includes a $6 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. McHugh, 34, will earn $4 million this year and $5 million in 2023. He agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The McHugh signing comes a day after the Braves cut ties with veteran Freddie Freeman and acquired new first baseman Matt Olson. Olson signed a $168 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday.

McHugh pitched in relief in 30 of his 37 games with Tampa Bay last season. He was 6-1 with a 1.55 ERA and one save. His ERA was fourth-lowest in the majors among pitchers with at least as many as his 64 innings.

McHugh has a 2.11 ERA as a reliever since 2018. He has a 64-44 record and 3.77 ERA in his nine-year career with the Mets, Rockies, Astros and A's.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.