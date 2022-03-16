Matt Chapman cranked 27 home runs in 2021, check out some of them. (1:52)

The Oakland Athletics have traded away another former All-Star, sending third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league prospects, according to multiple reports.

Chapman, 28, is a three-time Gold Glove winner (2018, 2019 and 2021) and was an All-Star in 2019. He has spent all of his five seasons with Oakland, registering a .243 career batting average.

Chapman's average has dropped every season since a career-high .278 in 2018. Last season he batted just .210, with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs, while striking out more than 200 times.

Chapman is the latest All-Star to be traded by the A's. Oakland sent right-hander Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets last week for a pair of minor league pitchers, and on Monday the A's traded first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves.

The addition of Chapman is the latest move in a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, who lost reigning Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and star infielder Marcus Semien as free agents but also signed free-agent pitchers Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi to fortify their starting rotation.