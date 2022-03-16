Kyle Schwarber has found a new home with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The slugger has agreed to sign with Philadelphia, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Schwarber's reputation soared in 2021 as he produced in a big way after being non-tendered a contract by the Chicago Cubs before the season. He signed with the Washington Nationals, hitting 25 home runs in 72 games for them before being traded to the Boston Red Sox.

On the bigger stage of a pennant race, Schwarber produced again, compiling a .291 batting average in 41 games. The view of him as only a slugger changed in his time with Boston, where he compiled a .957 OPS, helping them to the playoffs while being regarded as a game changer in their lineup.

Schwarber has improved in the outfield over the course of his career while adding first base to his resume after his stint with Boston. Long term, he'll be a designated hitter who can spot teammates in the outfield or at first.

Schwarber hit 94 home runs in a 3-year span with the Cubs while his batting average slowly rose over time. That all came crashing down in 2020 when he hit just .188 with 11 home runs playing in 59 of 60 games. It led to his non-tender by the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2014. His recovery from a knee injury to participate in the 2016 World Series afforded him legendary status in Chicago but also rose expectations. He's a classic slugger who may still have upside at the plate, as he showed in 2021.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.