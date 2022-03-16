Boston Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will miss the start of the regular season.

Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom announced the injury Wednesday, saying it will be "weeks, not days" before Sale can resume throwing.

Sale, who turns 33 on March 30, made nine starts last season, going 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 42⅔ innings. The seven-time All-Star missed nearly two years due to an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox open their regular season April 7 in New York against the rival Yankees.