Look back at Game 4 of the World Series when Eddie Rosario took extra bases away from Jose Altuve. (0:28)

The Atlanta Braves re-signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year, $18 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The contract includes a team option for the 2024 season.

The Braves also signed outfielder Alex Dickerson to a one-year, $1 million (nonguaranteed) contract on Wednesday.

The Braves acquired the 30-year-old Rosario from Cleveland before last season's trading deadline. He hit .271 with 13 extra-base hits, including seven home runs during the regular season.

But he took things to another level in the postseason, hitting .560 with three home runs and and nine RBIs in the NLCS en route to being named the MVP of the series. Overall, in 16 playoff games, he hit .383 with seven extra-base hits to help the Braves win a World Series championship. He also had an 11-game hitting streak in the postseason, tied for third longest in Braves playoff history.

For his career, Rosario has a .275 average with 133 home runs and 450 RBIs.

Dickerson, 31, hit .233 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs for the San Francisco Giants last season.