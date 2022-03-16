Fernando Tatis Jr. has taken the league by storm with bat flips and spectacular plays in the field. (1:44)

PEORIA, Ariz. -- All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist Wednesday.

General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the National League with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.

It's unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

Preller said Monday that the team believed the injury occurred early in the offseason but that Tatis didn't start feeling it until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year and also was on the COVID-19 injury list at one point. He batted .282 with 97 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

Ha-Seong Kim is expected to replace Tatis at shortstop. Kim is entering his second big league season after starring in South Korea.

Tatis signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres during spring training last year.

The Padres aren't likely to recoup any salary -- or void Tatis' contract -- from games missed due to the injury, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jesse Rogers earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.