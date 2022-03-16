Check out some of the best plays from Kris Bryant's 2021 campaign with both the Cubs and the Giants. (1:33)

Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Bryant got off to a hot start in 2021 after a down and injured season in 2020. He cooled off some after being traded from the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants but still put up good numbers overall, slashing .265/.353/.481 between the two teams.

MLB Network first reported Bryant had reached a deal with the Rockies.