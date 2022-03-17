The Chicago Cubs have added another veteran infielder, agreeing with Jonathan Villar on a one-year deal worth $6 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The switch-hitting Villar will provide defensive versatility plus a combination of power and speed for the new-look Cubs. The 10-year veteran played 142 games with the New York Mets last season, batting .249 with 18 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

FanSided first reported Thursday on Villar's deal, which is pending a physical.

Villar has significant experience at second base, shortstop and third base and could serve in a utility role for the Cubs, who signed veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal earlier this week.

Chicago also made a big splash in free agency Wednesday with the signing of Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $85 million contract.

Villar, 30, is a .258 career hitter with 98 homers and 232 stolen bases in parts of nine seasons with the Mets, Marlins, Blue Jays, Brewers, Orioles and Astros.