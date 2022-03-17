SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Brad Miller has agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, giving manager Chris Woodward a player who has started games at every infield and outfield position in his career.

Miller hit 20 home runs for Philadelphia last season, when he started games at first base, second base, third base, right field and left field. The 32-year-old Miller will make $6 million this season and $4 million in 2023.

The Rangers also agreed to a minor league contract with Charlie Culberson.

Culberson, who had a team-high 60 starts at third base for the Rangers last season, would have a $1.75 million base salary while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

Miller is a .239 career hitter with 115 homers and 367 RBI in 947 games with six teams. The left-handed hitter is a right-handed fielder.

Texas selected Miller in the 39th round of the 2008 amateur draft, but he opted to attend Clemson instead, and Seattle made him a second-round pick three years later. His big league debut came with the Mariners in 2013, and he has also played for Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, Cleveland and St. Louis.

Culberson hit .243 with five homers and 22 RBI in 90 games last season for the Rangers. The 60 starts at third base were his most at a single position in any one season over a career that also includes games with San Francisco (2012), Colorado (2013-14), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-17) and Atlanta (2018-2020).