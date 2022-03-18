The San Diego Padres have acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees, the teams announced on Friday. The Yankees will receive right-handed pitcher Justin Lange, who was a first-round pick in 2020.

Voit, 31, is a career .267 hitter with 73 home runs, 203 RBI in 351 games played. He hit .239 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI in 68 games last season.

This will be Voit's third team after spending his first two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and last four with the Yankees.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres placed right-hander Michel Baez on the 60-day Injured List.