The Atlanta Braves signed longtime Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Jansen, 34, has spent his entire 12-year career in the majors with the Dodgers, helping the franchise win a World Series in 2020. He will now pitch for a team in the Braves that bested Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series the following year.

The right-hander had a bounce-back season in 2021, generating his highest average fastball velocity since 2017 and wielding a cutter that recovered some of the mojo he had lost through the years. He finished the season with a 2.22 ERA and 38 saves.

Jansen owns a 2.37 career ERA with 1,022 strikeouts and 350 saves. Only Chicago White Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (372) has more saves since Jansen's debut in 2010.

To make room for Jansen on the 40-man roster, Atlanta placed right-hander Jay Jackson on the 60-day injured list because of a right lat strain.

ESPN's Buster Olney contributed to this report.