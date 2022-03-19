The Chicago Cubs have agreed with left-hander Drew Smyly on a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is worth $5.25 million and Smyly could earn another $2.5 million in bonuses, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Cubs also announced one-year agreements with infielder Jonathan Villar and left-hander Daniel Norris. The Smyly and Villar deals include mutual options for the 2023 season.

Smyly, 32, won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season, when he went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts). He pitched twice in the Braves' World Series victory over the Houston Astros, allowing three runs over four innings.

He is 46-39 with a 4.18 ERA in his career, pitching for the Tigers (2012-14), Rays (2014-16), Rangers (2019), Phillies (2019), Giants (2020) and Braves. He had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and spent most of the 2018 season recovering.

Also on Saturday, the Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 60-day injured list while he recovers from left shoulder surgery and put right-hander Tommy Nance on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.