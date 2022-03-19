The Chicago Cubs are signing left-hander Drew Smyly to a one-year, $5.25 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The source said Smyly could earn another $2.5 million in bonuses.

Smyly, 32, won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season, when he went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts). He pitched twice in the Braves' World Series victory over the Houston Astros, allowing three runs over four innings.

He is 46-39 with a 4.18 ERA in his career, pitching for the Tigers (2012-14), Rays (2014-16), Rangers (2019), Phillies (2019), Giants (2020) and Braves. He had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and spent most of the 2018 season recovering.

MLB Network first reported that Smyly would be joining the Cubs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.