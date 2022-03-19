As Jorge Soler signs with the Marlins, check out his best moments from Atlanta's 2021 World Series campaign. (1:15)

The Miami Marlins and outfielder Jorge Soler reached an agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract, sources confirmed with ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

Soler's deal includes opt-outs after the first two seasons, sources said. If he opts out, Soler would hit free agency again at age 31 next winter.

A bit player during the Chicago Cubs' drought-smashing victory over Cleveland five years ago, Soler was voted MVP of Atlanta's six-game World Series win over the Astros. Soler hit .300 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Soler's three Series home runs matched the most for the Braves, equaling Hank Aaron in 1957, Lonnie Smith in 1991 and Ryan Klesko in 1995.

Soler had a Cuban flag draped around him during the celebration, the second World Series MVP from the island nation after the Marlins' Livan Hernandez in 1997.

After defecting from Cuba in 2011, Soler agreed to a $30 million, nine-year contract with the Cubs. He was just 2 for 5 with a walk in the 2016 Series and was dealt to Kansas City that September for reliever Wade Davis.

Soler led American League batters with 48 home runs in 2019 -- and also with 178 strikeouts. With Atlanta seeking replacements for its depleted outfield, the out-of-contention Royals dealt the 29-year-old on July 30 last season for minor league right-hander Kasey Kalich.

MLB Network was first to report news of Soler's agreement with Miami.