First baseman Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $7.4 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Alonso, 27, is coming off a season in which he led the Mets in every major batting category: hits (147), home runs (37), RBIs (94), batting average (.262) and on-base percentage (.344).

Tuesday was the deadline for teams and their arbitration-eligible players to submit numbers for the 2022 season. Alonso, entering his fourth season, is in his first year of salary-arbitration eligibility.