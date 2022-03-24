The Toronto Blue Jays have traded slugger Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

With the addition of the 28-year-old Tapia, the Blue Jays get a left-handed bat and speed on the basepaths. Primarily playing left field, Tapia has spent all six of his major league seasons with the Rockies, hitting .273 with six home runs, 50 RBIs and a career-high 20 steals in 2021.

He is scheduled to earn $3.95 million this season.

Grichuk, who is scheduled to make $10.33 million in each of the next two seasons before entering free agency, hit .241 with 22 home runs and 81 RBIs for Toronto last season, playing primarily in center and right field.

Having spent four seasons each with the Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals, Grichuk, 30, has 156 career home runs -- including a career-high 31 in 2019.

MLB Network first reported on the trade.