The Los Angeles Angels signed catcher Max Stassi to a three-year, $17.5 million contract Thursday, buying out two free agent years while providing themselves with a club option for a third.

Stassi, 31, was acquired from the Houston Astros in a mid-summer trade in 2019 and has batted .232/.315/.413 in 473 plate appearances with the Angels. Underwhelming slash line aside, Stassi has been lauded for his combination of defense -- particularly pitch-framing -- and power, and the Angels have also raved about his game-calling.

Stassi's deal will pay him $3 million in 2022, which would have been his last season before free agency, then $7 million in both 2023 and '24, the Angels announced. A club option for 2025 is valued at $7.5 million and comes with a $500,000 buyout.

Stassi finished the 2021 season with a .752 OPS and 13 home runs to go along with 10 defensive runs saved, which trailed only second baseman David Fletcher for the team lead.