        <
        >

          Los Angeles Angels sign Max Stassi to three-year contract

          9:03 PM ET
          • Alden GonzalezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              ESPN baseball reporter. Covered the L.A. Rams for ESPN from 2016 to 2018 and the L.A. Angels for MLB.com from 2012 to 2016.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Los Angeles Angels signed catcher Max Stassi to a three-year, $17.5 million contract Thursday, buying out two free agent years while providing themselves with a club option for a third.

          Stassi, 31, was acquired from the Houston Astros in a mid-summer trade in 2019 and has batted .232/.315/.413 in 473 plate appearances with the Angels. Underwhelming slash line aside, Stassi has been lauded for his combination of defense -- particularly pitch-framing -- and power, and the Angels have also raved about his game-calling.

          Stassi's deal will pay him $3 million in 2022, which would have been his last season before free agency, then $7 million in both 2023 and '24, the Angels announced. A club option for 2025 is valued at $7.5 million and comes with a $500,000 buyout.

          Stassi finished the 2021 season with a .752 OPS and 13 home runs to go along with 10 defensive runs saved, which trailed only second baseman David Fletcher for the team lead.