Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was entering the final year of his deal, agreed to a three-year extension on Friday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Roberts, 49, has led the Dodgers to three World Series appearances and one championship through six seasons. His .622 regular-season winning percentage stands as the highest among those who managed after 1940.

The Dodgers enter 2022 with high expectations once again after an offseason that saw them add former MVP Freddie Freeman.

Roberts went as far as to guarantee a title this season, telling the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, "We are winning the World Series. That's our focus. That's our goal."

