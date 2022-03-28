The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to an extension with Ketel Marte that includes around $51 million in new money, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple reports.

The agreement, which totals five years and is worth $76 million, covers two existing option years for 2023 and '24 and also adds on 2025, '26 and '27 to Marte's contract, sources said.

The 28-year-old Marte was one of the few bright spots on a Diamondbacks team that won just 52 games last season, hitting .318 with 52 runs scored and 50 RBIs despite dealing with multiple hamstring injuries that kept him to just 340 at bats.

He split time between the outfield and second base in 2021, but is expected to be the team's full-time second baseman this year.

Arizona acquired Marte in a 2016 trade with the Seattle Mariners, and he enjoyed a breakout year for the D-backs in 2019, hitting .329 while making his first All-Star team and finishing fourth in NL MVP voting.