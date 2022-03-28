Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins have agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

Archer, 33, will join the Twins' rotation and can earn up to $9.5 million this season with performance bonuses.

Archer only pitched in six games last year for the Tampa Bay Rays due to arm and hip injuries. He went 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA.

In nine major league seasons that also included a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Archer is 61-81 with a 3.87 ERA.