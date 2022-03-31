Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss the first two games of the regular season after his three-game suspension, stemming from an incident at the end of the 2021 season, was reduced to two games, a source confirmed to ESPN.

During a bench clearing incident with the Detroit Tigers in late September, it was determined that Anderson, 28, made contact with umpire Tim Timmons. He was suspended for three games but appealed the decision, allowing him to finish the regular season and participate in the postseason.

His appeal was heard earlier this week where his suspension was reduced to two games. He'll miss the White Sox games on April 8 and 9 in Detroit against the Tigers.

Anderson tweeted about the suspension on Thursday morning.