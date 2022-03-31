Rookie Joe Ryan will get the call to start on Opening Day for the Minnesota Twins, the club announced Thursday.

Ryan, 25, will become the Twins' first rookie to start on Opening Day since Tom Hall in 1969.

Ryan, a right-hander, was acquired by Minnesota from Tampa Bay in July in the trade that sent designated hitter Nelson Cruz to the Rays. Ryan was drafted in the seventh round by Tampa Bay in 2018.

While Ryan retains his rookie status, he did make an impressive five-start debut for the Twins last September, going 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 26⅔ innings with just five walks.

This spring, Ryan has thrown five scoreless innings with six strikeouts over two outings.

The Twins open the season on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners. Ryan is part of a new-look Minnesota rotation that includes offseason acquisitions Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.