New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his right shoulder while throwing long toss and might not be able to make his scheduled spring start Friday, according to manager Buck Showalter.

The timing is far from ideal for the Mets, who open the season in a week, with deGrom slated to pitch in the opener against the Washington Nationals.

Speaking after the team's spring training loss to the Nationals on Thursday, Showalter said deGrom will be reevaluated Friday, and if he can't start against the St. Louis Cardinals, he likely will have an MRI on the shoulder.

DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, got off to a sensational start last season, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA over 15 outings. But an elbow injury sidelined him the entire second half.