The Arizona Diamondbacks have reached a two-year extension with right-hander Merrill Kelly on Friday.

The deal, which starts in 2023 and includes a club option for 2025, is worth $18 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 33-year-old Kelly was 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA and 130 strikeouts in his third season with the Diamondbacks last season. Overall, he's 23-27 in 64 career starts since entering the majors in 2019.