Check out Craig Kimbrel's best moments as a White Sox as he is traded to the Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock. (2:33)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox swapped veteran outfielder AJ Pollock and veteran closer Craig Kimbrel on Friday, a rare one-for-one trade -- with no money exchanged -- that cleared up uncertainties for two championship contenders.

From the Dodgers' perspective, the deal frees up more playing time for the young, promising Gavin Lux, who was left without a defined role in the wake of the Freddie Freeman signing. Kimbrel, meanwhile, would slot in as the closer, allowing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be more flexible with his usage of Blake Treinen, as is his preference.

The White Sox had been looking to trade Kimbrel ever since exercising their $16 million option on him for 2022, given that Liam Hendriks is entrenched as their closer. Their bullpen depth -- featuring Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, and veteran additions Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly -- allowed them to use Kimbrel in an effort to plug a hole in their outfield.

Pollock, who will make $10 million in 2022 and carries a $10 million player option for 2023, will likely slide in as the White Sox right fielder, prompting Eloy Jimenez to remain in left and Andrew Vaughn to slot in as the designated hitter, further lengthening out what was already a potent lineup. The left-handed-hitting Gavin Sheets also figures to be in the mix, with Chicago possibly rotating all four of those players through three spots.

The Dodgers checked in on Kimbrel before last summer's trade deadline but were hesitant to acquire him given the presence of Kenley Jansen. Kimbrel now fills the ninth-inning void that was left when Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves, allowing the rest of their relievers to move back a spot. Ahead of Kimbrel, the Dodgers can deploy Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Daniel Hudson, Alex Vesia and Victor Gonzalez, with the likes of Tommy Kahnle, Phil Bickford and Dustin May slated to become available at various points throughout the season.

Kimbrel, 33, has been among the best closers in the sport for the better part of a decade, compiling 371 saves and a 2.24 ERA. After struggling with the Chicago Cubs from 2019 to 2020, Kimbrel dominated through the first four months of 2021, allowing only two earned runs and striking out 64 batters in 36 2/3 innings. In a non-closing role with the White Sox, however, Kimbrel's ERA ballooned to 5.09 in 24 regular-season appearances.

Pollock, 34, has batted .282/.337/.519 with 52 home runs and 150 RBIs in 258 games for the Dodgers from 2019 to 2021. The former All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner caught a lot of criticism for his early struggles in the postseason, but he turned that around with a .933 OPS in October of 2021.