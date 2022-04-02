New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer is dealing with hamstring tightness and said he isn't sure whether he will be ready to pitch when the regular season starts next week.

Scherzer told reporters that he first felt the issue a few days ago and that it flared up while preparing to pitch a simulated game Saturday.

He described himself as day-to-day. The Mets open their season Thursday at the Washington Nationals.

Scherzer had been considered a likely candidate to start Opening Day after Mets ace Jacob deGrom was sidelined with a stress reaction in his right shoulder blade that will keep him from throwing for up to four weeks before he is reevaluated.

The 37-year-old Scherzer joined the Mets on a three-year, $130 million contract this offseason.