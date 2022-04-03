Check out the best strikeouts from Sean Manaea as he gets traded from the A's to the Padres. (1:26)

The San Diego Padres have acquired left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

In return, Oakland is getting right-hander Adrian Martinez and infielder Euribiel Angeles. San Diego also got right-hander Aaron Holiday in the deal.

Manaea, 30, went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last season for the A's. He now joins one of the deepest rotations in the majors as the Padres feature Opening Day starter Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger and Nick Martinez. Right-hander Chris Paddack is on the injured list with an oblique injury.

The trade also reunites Manaea with his former Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

For Oakland, the deal continues an offseason teardown that has seen the A's send first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta, third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto and right-hander Chris Bassitt to the Mets.