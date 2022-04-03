NEW YORK -- New York's baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez on Sunday.

Castro, 27, had a 3.45 ERA over a career-best 69 appearances last season, going 3-4 with 77 strikeouts in 70⅓ innings. He will make $2.62 million this season after signing a deal this month to avoid arbitration.

Rodriguez gives the Mets a needed southpaw for the bullpen after Aaron Loup left for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

Rodriguez, 30, was traded from Texas to the Yankees last season and combined to post a 4.66 ERA in 52 appearances. He was sharp for New York down the stretch, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games after the trade. He is owed $2 million this season.

The deal is the 18th between the franchises and only the third since 2005. The Yankees acquired right-hander Gonzalez Germen from the Mets for cash in December 2014 and got infielder/outfielder L.J. Mazzilli for outfielder Kendall Coleman in April 2018.