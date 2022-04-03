Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $7.75 million deal to avoid arbitration, sources familiar with the contract told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Haniger, 31, led the Mariners last season with 39 home runs and was second on the team with 100 RBIs. Both marks were career highs.

He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

He was acquired by the Mariners in a multiplayer trade in 2016 that sent Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Haniger was an All-Star in the 2018 season when he set career bests with 38 doubles and a .285 batting average and also had 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

For his career, Haniger has a .263 average, 101 doubles, 101 home runs and 289 RBIs.