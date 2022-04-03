GLENDALE -- Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn will undergo a 30 minute procedure on his right knee on Tuesday after an MRI revealed a slight tear in a tendon, general manager Rick Hahn announced on Sunday.

Lynn, 34, will be off the mound for four weeks, which means he's likely to miss closer to 6-8 weeks of the regular season.

"It's part of the game," Hahn said Sunday afternoon. "I know we have a very deep and talented roster. Like every club, we're going to face some adversity over the next seven months. The strength of the men in that clubhouse and coach's room will serve us well."

Lynn had some minor knee issues last season that the Sox believe are probably the root cause of his current ailment. "A surgical procedure wasn't called for until this [the tear] happened," Hahn said.

Lynn was stellar in 2021, compiling a 2.69 ERA. The team re-signed him for two more years last July even as he missed a couple of starts due to the knee issue. Now he'll miss up to two months.

"Once this issue is addressed and resolved, it should be behind us going forward," Hahn said. "It's unfortunate we have to spend the first several weeks without Lance. It provides an opportunity for some of the other arms."

Those arms include right-handers Reynaldo Lopez and Vince Velasquez, though Hahn didn't rule out going outside the organization for more help.

The injury comes on the heels of lefty reliever Garrett Crochet needing Tommy John surgery and the trade of Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's left the Sox a little thin on the mound. It also leaves no doubt on who will be the Opening Day starter. Lucas Giolito completed his spring on Sunday and is line to pitch the team's first game Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

Both Giolito and Lynn will have a new catcher to throw to. The White Sox and Blue Jays swapped backups as Zack Collins was sent to Toronto for Reese McGuire.

"We view him as a very strong defensive backstop," Hahn said of McGuire. "Solid on framing and lateral movement as well as catching and throwing and handling a game plan and managing a pitching staff."