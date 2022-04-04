Julio Rodriguez grabs the lead for the Mariners with a three-run home run against the Padres. (0:26)

Outfielder Julio Rodriguez, the Seattle Mariners' top prospect, has made the team's Opening Day roster, manager Scott Servais announced Monday.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranks Rodriguez as the No. 3 overall prospect in Major League Baseball. He joins No. 2 prospect Bobby Witt Jr. (third baseman, Kansas City Royals) among the top three prospects in McDaniel's rankings to make an Opening Day roster. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 prospect, won't be ready for Opening Day because of a right triceps strain he suffered last month.

Rodriguez, 21, has a .419 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs in Cactus League action. He is expected to be the Mariners' center fielder.

"It's time for Julio Rodriguez to play in the big leagues," Servais told reporters.

Last season, Rodriguez dominated at every level he played in the minors, finishing with a .347 batting average, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs, and he shined for the Dominican Republic during the Tokyo Olympics, helping his country win the bronze medal.

The Mariners open the 2022 season on Thursday against the Twins in Minnesota.