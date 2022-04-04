JUPITER, Fla. -- Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.

Bader, 27, gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.

Bader's 2023 salary can increase by an additional $2.25 million: $250,000 each for 350 plate appearances or 85 starts, 400-98 and 450-111, and $500,000 apiece for 500-124, 550-137 and 600-150.

He had career bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season and has an average of .244 with 47 homers, 147 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in parts of five seasons.