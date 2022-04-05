Johnny Cueto slips on the mound and falls over, then later takes his helmet off while rounding the bases to score from first. (0:54)

Flashback: Cueto has a day on the mound and on the basepaths (0:54)

The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Johnny Cueto are in agreement on a minor league contract.

The deal is worth up to $4.2 million, prorated for days spent in the big leagues, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cueto, 36, started 21 games for the San Francisco Giants last season and went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in what was a resurgent campaign for the two-time All-Star.

The righty fills an immediate need for the White Sox, who recently lost starter Lance Lynn for more than a month due to a knee injury.

Cueto holds a career ERA of 3.45 across 14 seasons in the majors.