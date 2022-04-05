Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been suspended 80 games without pay for taking a performance-enhancing drug, which he says he took to treat infertility issues.

Major League Baseball said the 28-year-old took Clomiphene. The drug is approved by the FDA to treat infertility in women, but not in men.

Severino issued a statement through the players union, admitting he took the drug.

"Since late 2020, my wife and I had been trying to start a family unsuccessfully," he said. "When we returned to the Dominican Republic after the 2021 season, we sought medical assistance to determine why we had not succeeded. One of the doctors I consulted with prescribed me with a medication to treat infertility issues. Unfortunately, I now know that the medication contained Clomiphene."

He goes on to say that he accepts responsibility and will not challenge the suspension.

"In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake," he said.

Severino apologized to the Brewers organization and his teammates.

He signed as a free agent with the team in November. He has played six-plus seasons in the big leagues with the Nationals and Orioles. Last season with Baltimore was one of his best. In a career high 419 plate appearances, he had 11 homers and 46 RBIs.

