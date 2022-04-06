The Houston Astros and closer Ryan Pressly have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension for 2023 and '24 with an option for '25, according to multiple reports.

The nine-year veteran was named to his second All-Star Game in 2021, when he posted the best home run and walk rates of his career.

The 33-year-old right-hander went 5-3 with a 2.25 ERA, a 0.969 WHIP and 26 saves in 64 games for Houston last season, his fourth with the Astros after beginning his career with the Minnesota Twins.