The Opening Day game between the rival Red Sox and Yankees has been postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast Thursday in New York.

The game has been rescheduled for Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi while the Yankees will counter with Gerrit Cole in a pitching rematch of last year's American League Wild Card Game, which Boston won 6-2.

Meeting in an opener for the first time since 2005, the Red Sox and Yankees had been scheduled as the first game of a major league season pushed back from March 31 because of a 99-day lockout. With the rainout, the first game becomes the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, a 2:20 p.m. ET start.

Seattle's game at Minnesota on Thursday also was postponed because of weather, with a mixture of rain and snow forecast.

Seven games remained on Thursday's schedule, with Brewers-Cubs joined by the New York Mets at Washington, Cleveland at Kansas City, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Cincinnati at World Series champion Atlanta, Houston at the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego at Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.