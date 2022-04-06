The Milwaukee Brewers worked quickly to replace suspended backup catcher Pedro Severino, acquiring Victor Caratini and cash in a trade with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

San Diego gets outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan in the deal.

The switch-hitting Caratini, 28, played a career-high 116 games for the Padres in 2021, hitting .227 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. He also has played for the Chicago Cubs during his five MLB seasons.

Severino on Tuesday was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance clomiphene, which is used to induce ovulation. He will lose about half his $1.9 million salary.

All-Star Omar Narvaez is the starting catcher for the Brewers, who open the season Thursday at the Chicago Cubs.

Caratini, who will now serve as the main backup to Narvaez, has hit .242 with 22 homers and 112 RBIs in 362 career games.

Howell, 23, hit .244 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 97 games between Class-A and Double-A last season.

Sullivan spent his first seven pro seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays' system before signing with the Brewers in November.