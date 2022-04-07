DETROIT -- The Chicago White Sox expect third baseman Yoan Moncada to miss the first three weeks of the season because of a strained right oblique.

The team placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday as part of a flurry of moves to get the roster down to 28 players.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit, where the White Sox open against the Tigers on Friday, that Moncada will likely miss about three weeks. The 26-year-old Cuban player was scratched from the spring training finale against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Moncada batted .263 with 14 homers and 61 RBIs last season, helping the White Sox win the American League Central and make the playoffs for the second straight year.

The White Sox also placed right-handers Ryan Burr (strained right shoulder strain), Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) and Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), left-hander Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery), and outfielder Yermin Mercedes (fractured left wrist) on the injured list.

Chicago recalled third baseman Jake Burger and right-hander Matt Foster from Triple-A Charlotte and selected the contracts of lefty Tanner Banks and righty Kyle Crick from the minor league club. Chicago also designated outfielder Micker Adolfo for assignment and outrighted catcher Seby Zavala to Charlotte.