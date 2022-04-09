Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is headed to 10-day IL with an abdominal injury, manager Tony La Russa said Saturday.

Giolito is expected to miss his next two starts, according to La Russa, after leaving his season-opening start on Friday because of abdominal tightness on his left side.

Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball in Detroit.

"I'm concerned because he felt something," La Russa said after the game.

Giolito departed with a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied for a wild 5-4 win.

The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries. Third baseman Yoán Moncada (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday along with pitchers Ryan Burr (strained right shoulder strain), Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury), Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) and outfielder Yermín Mercedes (fractured left wrist).