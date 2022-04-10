The Braves unveil their World Series commemorative ring to celebrate their championship. (1:05)

ATLANTA -- The Braves finally have their bling, and yes, pearls are involved.

Just prior to the first pitch of Saturday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, members of Atlanta's front office, coaching staff and roster were given their World Series rings celebrating last season's championship.

In all, 24 current players received rings for their efforts as part of the 2021 team.

"It's something that you dream about," Braves manager Brian Snitker said earlier this week. "Not everybody gets the chance to experience that. So I'm going to cherish every second of the thing because you're never guaranteed for this to happen again."

Atlanta's Game 6 win over the Houston Astros last November clinched the organization's fourth World Series trophy, and second since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966. The Braves had last won the World Series in 1995.

During Saturday's pregame ceremony, ring recipients walked from the Braves dugout onto a red carpet that led to a stage that had been positioned in front of the pitcher's mound. Each of the rings came inside a black box.

Each ring prominently features the Braves' "A" logo in 18.71-karat white gold, a nod to the franchise's founding in 1871.

The ring features a removable top. Upon opening, it lights up with micro-LED lights that illuminate a miniature Truist Park that's positioned inside the ring. The interior ballpark features the No. 44 on its outfield grass, in recognition of a tribute the actual ballpark had all season following the death of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron earlier in the year. Aaron wore the No. 44.

Aaron's historic 755 career home runs are represented on the ring. There are a total 755 diamonds on it.

Players from the winning team, including current San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, had input in designing the ring. Even Pederson's pearl necklace, which he wore throughout Atlanta's postseason run, is represented in the ring's design. Each ring boasts a single pearl in recognition of the phenomenon fans latched onto all last fall.

During the playoffs, fans followed Pederson's lead and wore pearls to the ballpark. Local schools even encouraged children to wear pearl necklaces as the excitement over the team's run grew.

After walking off the podium with their new rings Saturday, excited players huddled in groups on the infield, comparing rings, snapping photos with their phones and showing them off to the cameras connected to the in-stadium video board.

Snitker admitted this week he likely wouldn't wear his ring very much.

"Maybe when you get dressed up and special occasions," the manager said. "I'm not a big ring wearer. But I'm still going to be very proud of it and display it."

Saturday's ring ceremony came after the Braves unveiled their championship pennant Thursday night, and honored their 2021 individual award winners in a pregame ceremony Friday.