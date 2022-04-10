The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

Whitlock is guaranteed a total of $18.75 million from 2023 to 2026, a source told ESPN. The deal also includes club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, with the source saying Whitlock would make $8.25 million in 2027 and $10.5 million in 2028 if the options are picked up. The Red Sox could pay a $1 million buyout before 2027 or a $500,000 buyout before 2028, the source said.

After breaking into the majors with the Red Sox last season, Whitlock will remain eligible for Major League Baseball's prearbitration bonus pool. He could earn bonuses based on innings pitched, awards and whether he serves as a starting pitcher or a reliever, making as much as $44.5 million over the life of the contract, the source said.

The 25-year-old is set to make $700,000 this season.

Whitlock made 46 appearances for the Red Sox in his rookie season, going 8-4 with a 1.96 ERA and recording two saves. He threw 2 1/3 innings in his 2022 debut Friday, allowing a home run in a blown save during Boston's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the New York Yankees.

He began his pro career in the Yankees' organization before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019 and being selected by the Red Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 draft.