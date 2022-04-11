Guardians rookie Steven Kwan beats the shift and unloads the bases with a 3-run triple down the right-field line. (0:42)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cleveland Guardians rookie Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple Monday, becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games while leading Cleveland over the Kansas City Royals 10-7.

Kwan, who went 5-for-5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9-for-13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times. His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.

Kwan has reached base safely 15 different times in his first four career games. No other player in the live-ball era -- which dates back to 1920 -- has reached base more than 13 times in their first four career games.

Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians, who had scored just once over the first two games of the series but piled up 27 runs over the last two to split the season-opening set.

Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season.

The series finale was tied 4-all in the seventh when Royals reliever Jake Brentz (0-1) gave up a single, sacrifice bunt and walk. Josh Staumont then gave up bloop singles to Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes as Cleveland took a 6-4 lead.

The Royals loaded the bases in the bottom half against Bryan Shaw before Hunter Dozier hit a flyball that Kwan dropped in left field. As a run crossed the plate, Kwan threw out the runner at second base in a bang-bang play that stood upon video review. Nick Sandlin relieved and got Adalberto Mondesi to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Guardians then watched the 24-year-old Kwan cap his dazzling debut series with his three-run triple in the eighth.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.